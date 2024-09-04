Wanted: 'Dog Walking Forecast' photos!

Watch Now
Meteorologist Erik Johnson will be starting up the "Dog Walking Forecast" on Montana This Morning next week - so we need photos of your fur-babies.
Calling all dog parents! Meteorologist Erik Johnson will be starting up the "Dog Walking Forecast" on Montana This Morning next week - so we need photos of your fur-babies.

Send a picture to weather@krtv.com and include your dog's name and anything else you'd like to share about them.

Erik will be showing a different pup Mondays through Fridays at around 6:55am towards the end of the morning show. Can't wait to see your photos!

