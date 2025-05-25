Warm and above-average temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures begin to warm and that was evident today with high temperatures reaching into the 60’s and 70’s. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the 40’s with 5 to 10 mph winds. A small shortwave passing through will bring low chances for isolated showers/thunderstorms this evening though most areas will remain dry.

As an upper-level ridge builds in, expect dry conditions on Sunday with sunny/mostly sunny skies. High temperatures trend even warmer, into the 70’s/80’s, which is above average for this time of year. Wind will also continue to play nice staying around 5 to 10 mph with 20 mph gusts at times.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday with the potential for a few stronger storms and heavy downpours. Otherwise, sunny skies follow into Monday with gusty winds at times mainly along the Hi-Line and other Northern portions. A small shortwave trough Tuesday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. After Tuesday, the upper-level ridge dominates the region, a few disturbances will try to sneak in low chances for showers and thunderstorms for the week. Temperatures will warm throughout the forecast period, reaching well above normal towards next weekend and remaining in the 70’s and 80’s.

