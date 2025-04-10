Warm and dry before precipitation returns this weekend

We've got an amazing day of weather ahead in central and eastern Montana, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, along with lighter winds compared to the last couple of days!

A high pressure ridge is parked over the West, but it will start to push east on Friday allowing for additional clouds and even an isolated shower or storm along the Continental Divide. It will still be quite warm with most areas climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s again.

A cold front makes its away across the state on Friday, so the wind will get a bit stronger throughout the day, especially for the Rocky Mountain front and the Hi-Line. This is where gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Precipitation and wind return on Saturday as a storm system approaches the area. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday as colder air moves in and snow levels drop. Periods of snow, occasionally mixed with rain and graupel, will continue into Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds could reduce visibility, particularly on U.S. 87/MT-200 between Great Falls and Lewistown, on Sunday morning.

Right now, it looks like lower elevation areas near the mountains, like Lewistown and Stanford, will receive a few inches of snow. Across the plains, a light coating to a couple of inches is possible. The mountains could see up to a foot of snow, making travel slick over mountain passes, especially at Kings Hill and Marias Pass. The third graphic highlights the much-needed moisture this system will bring to many parts of the state.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and the upper 30s, 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. A chilly northwest breeze will be gusting over 40 mph across the plains on Sunday!

The good news is we dry out and warm up just in time for a fresh work week. High pressure will build back in leading to more sunshine and mainly dry conditions by Monday. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s on Monday, but warming back to eh 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday.

