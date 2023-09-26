Warm and dry today; cooler and wetter tomorrow

Happy Tuesday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake. From 10am until 9pm this evening sustained wind speeds on the lake will be between 15 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 40 mph.

Today will be the sunniest day of the week with summer like conditions. Mostly sunny skies, dry, and warm with temperature highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions will be around in northeastern Montana, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and in portion of central Montana. Gusts possible up to 40 mph with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A cold front will enter Montana this evening and will gradually cool temperatures down this week and weekend.

Tomorrow will have increased cloud cover throughout the day with scattered showers and isolated storms. Temperature highs cool down into the 60s and low to mid 70s. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy and cool. Temperature highs in the 60s and upper 50s while sustained wind speeds will be around 10 to 20 mph. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

This weekend cloudy skies will persist. Showers are likely in the lower elevations and a mix of snow and rain is likely in the mountains, especially during the morning hours. Snow levels possibly getting as low at 6000 feet. Cool to chilly highs ranging from the mid 40s to low 60s with sustained wind speeds a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday, mostly to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and mountain snow/rain. A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Wind remains with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.