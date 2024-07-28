Warm and hazy conditions continue across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was another day of near average temperatures and hazy conditions for most of the area. A cool down is settling in for the weekend with most of the highs in 80’s and 90’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s tonight. Isolated to scattered storms will continue to be possible, especially across portions of Southwest Mt and portions of Central MT along a passing upper-level shortwave. Most storms will remain on the drier side for Central Montana with the main hazards with showers/storms will be gusty winds and lightning. West winds continue to transport smoke and haze from wildfires from Northern California and Pacific Northwest to the region.

Stormtracker Weather

Heading into Monday, an upper-level trough slides in, creating breezy and dry conditions with the strongest winds along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts up to 35 mph. The breezy and dry conditions Monday will also create some elevated fire weather concerns. Moisture aloft arrives along the trough Tuesday which will bring afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms chances across the region.

By Wednesday, an upper-level ridge builds back in, bringing warmer and above average temperatures once again. Most lower elevations look to exceed 90 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Mostly dry conditions is expected for the second half of the week and there also may be periods of breezy conditions along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 50’s and 6 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

Stormtracker Weather

MONDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in upper 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.