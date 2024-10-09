Warm and hazy Wednesday; Cold front moves through tonight

Happy Wednesday! Unusually warm temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s are in the forecast today. This will likely be our last day in the 80s until spring. There will be some haze and near-surface smoke around again from wildfires in Idaho, which is particularly thick in southwest Montana and is expected to spread into central Montana by this afternoon and evening.

As we head into the overnight hours, a cold front will pass through, bringing breezy conditions and increased cloud cover. Following this front, cooler temperatures will settle in for the rest of the week, with daytime highs in the 60s. There will be more clouds and an isolated shower on Thursday, followed by continued dry conditions.

A pleasant but cooler fall weekend is coming up—perfect for those last-minute leaf-peeping adventures!. Highs are expected to reach the 60s to around 70°. The early part of next week will still be warm with temperatures in the 70s, but a shift toward cooler and more unsettled weather is on the horizon by the middle of the week. Temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s, which is more typical for this time of year.