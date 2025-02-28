Warm and wonderful weekend before snow chances return

Montana has a magnificent weather weekend ahead before cooler temperatures and some snow arrive next week. High temperatures will be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s under sun-filled skies today, with most locations experiencing little to no wind.

Make those outdoor plans for this weekend; it looks spectacular! Spring-like temperatures, mainly sunny skies, and lighter winds are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Most areas will see temperatures warm into the 50s and lower 60s.

A cold front will move south across the area Sunday night, bringing clouds in ahead of it on Sunday evening. A cooler airmass will settle in behind this front for the first half of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s.

Precipitation will develop on Monday; it may start as rain in some lower elevations but is expected to quickly change to snow. Light to moderate snowfall will continue through most of Monday night and taper off by Tuesday morning. As of now, it appears that most lower elevation areas will see a light coating to 3 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches possible in the mountains.

Drier conditions will prevail for the second half of the week as high pressure builds back into the area. Daytime highs will generally be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

