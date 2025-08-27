We'll continue our warm weather on Wednesday, with highs running a good 5 to 10 degrees above average across north central Montana. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies in Helena and around central Montana, with more sunshine peaking through on the Hi-Line throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on the Hi-Line, mid 80s in central Montana and 70s and lower 80s around the Helena area. A gusty easterly breeze develops in the afternoon and will be sustained at 10 and 20 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Full Forecast:

Warm, cloudy and dry- Wednesday, August 27

Thursday is going to be much cooler across central Montana with highs in the low to mid 70s, while eastern Montana stays warm in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will be around throughout the day, but overall the rainfall is not expected to be widespread. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to overcast skies continue. Clouds and showers will continue on Friday with high temperatures in the 70s.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Wednesday in southwestern Montana due to the concern of flash flooding and debris flows near burn scars. Thunderstorms could dump a quick 0.5" to 1" or rain quickly in isolated areas. Most of Central Montana will see up to 0.25" of rain, with a lot of areas getting little to no precipitation.

We've got an incredible forecast coming up for our Labor Day weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies all three days. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most areas stay dry. Daytime highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s.