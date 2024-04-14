Warm days ahead for North Central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm and mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend. Highs today remained mild, in the mid to upper-60’s and 70’s. Despite some rain over in the Southwestern portion of the state, North Central Montana remains dry. Expect a cool night with lows in the 30’s and 40’s with partly cloudy skies. Upper-level ridging will keep us warm through Sunday.

With this upper-level ridge in place, expect most areas to see highs in the 70s again on Sunday under mostly sunny skies, and while any showers that do develop should be light, chances for thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected for the middle of the upcoming week, with at least some snowfall expected at all elevations. Snowfall amounts will likely be on the light side across the plains, with modest accumulations in the higher terrain. As an upper-level low pressure system undercuts the ridge Sunday night and Monday, expect an increase in clouds across the area which could limit warming potential though temperatures will still be on the warm side, with many areas still reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

For Tuesday, an upper-level trough approaches from Canada, pouring colder air into the area. Some rain and snow showers will accompany this cooler air. As the core of this trough moves eastward on Thursday, expect a drying trend. Temperatures will remain below seasonal norms through Friday, with some hints of some warming for the weekend next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow likely. Partly sunny then cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs up to 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

