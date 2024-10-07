Warm, dry, and quiet to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures continue to trend warmer. Most of the region today saw temperatures peaking in the 70’s, with lows also trending in the upper 30’s and 40’s tonight. Mostly clear skies in the overnight hours will be followed by mostly sunny skies tomorrow with temperatures continuing to warm. Wind-wise, expect a calmer night with 5 to 10 mph winds.

Stormtracker Weather

An upper-level ridge dominates the area during the week, being the main cause of the gradually warming temperatures that will rise more above normal each day through Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday/Wednesday will likely reach 10-15 degrees above normal. Expect up to 20-30 mph wind gusts at times and mostly sunny and clear skies for this period. The main concern during the beginning of the week is the transport of smoke from Idaho wildfires into mainly Southwest MT.

A dry/weak cold front will enter the area Wednesday night through Thursday morning that will bring relief to the warm temperatures. Temperatures will cool back down towards normal starting on Thursday and remain cooler Friday/Saturday. Light rain is possible on Thursday but chances remain low, and there won’t be a significant amount.

Heading into Friday/Saturday, an upper-level trough passes through, bringing in a little more moisture. Again, there will be low end chances for precipitation and precipitation amounts don`t look significant. After that, models suggest more ridging and warmth to start the following week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze and areas of smoke. Mostly clear with lows in 40’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.