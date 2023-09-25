Warm/dry conditions with above average temperatures to start the week

Happy Monday!

Today an upper-level ridge is in control of our weather. This ridge will bring mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm, above average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. A slight breeze will be around in the afternoon with sustained wind speeds between 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will have similar conditions to Monday during the day. Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures in the 70s and low to mid 80s. A little breeze will also be around during the day, but the big shift comes in the evening. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and breezy as wind speeds pick up with a cold front pushing into the area cooling down temperatures for the rest of the week and weekend.

Wednesday will also see some sunshine, but an isolated risk of showers and storms is also present as the cold front moves in. Temperature highs cool down into the 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph and gusts possible up to 20 mph. Wednesday night a stronger cold front pushes into the area bringing a chance of showers come Thursday. The average temperature highs in the 60s and 70s will also hang around for Thursday.

Come Friday an upper-level trough will dig into the western portions of the United States. This trough will bring increase cloud cover, cooler below average temperatures (50s and 60s), and frequent chances of showers and mountain snow through the weekend.