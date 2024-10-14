Warm fall weather holds on for a few more days

Unseasonably warm temperatures has been the theme so far this fall and will continue to be for the first half of the work week. Temperatures will come close to today's record high of 81°, a good 23° above average for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but a significant pattern shift arrives Wednesday night. A cold front will approach from the west on Wednesday, spreading clouds and a few showers across the area.

On Thursday, much cooler air settles in with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. Some areas will see their coolest high temps since May. There will be low elevation rain and high elevation snow showers with some accumulation for places above 6000 feet in southwest Montana.

After that, sunshine and warming temps will take us into the weekend, with highs rebounding back into the 60s and possibly low 70s.