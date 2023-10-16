Warm temperatures and dry conditions today

Happy Monday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect 12am Tuesday until 9pm Tuesday for areas in east Glacier, western Toole, central Pondera, northern high plains, southern high plains, and southern Rocky Mountain Front. Winds out of the west will be between 35 to 45 mph with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening for portions of central and north-central Montana. Winds out of the west will be between 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from noon on Tuesday until 9pm that evening for portions of north-eastern Montana. A combination of winds out of the west between 25 and 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible and low humidity as low as 22 percent increase the risk of any fires developing spreading rapidly.

For today, partly to mostly cloudy with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Mostly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is in control of the weather. Warm temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. A slight breeze will be around today with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny during the day then shifting to partly cloudy at night. Mild temperature highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Windy conditions throughout the day with sustained wind speeds between 30 and 40 mph with gusts greater than 50 mph possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with temperature highs in the 60s. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Thursday: Sunny skies, highs in the 70s, with a bit of a breeze around. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Friday: Sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. A breeze around in eastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High temperatures range in the 50s.