Warm temperatures and hazy skies today clear out with a cold front bringing in mild temperatures tomorrow.

Mostly sunny/hazy skies today around Great Falls, the Hi-line and Eastern MT. Helena area having partly cloudy/hazy skies with a change of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

A cold front will make its way into our area on Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms that will move eastward as the cold front passes through. Gusty winds expected anywhere from 10 and 30 mph, with 40 mph gusts possible at times. High temperatures on the cool side in the 60s and low 70s.

A few scattered showers and storms will be around on Thursday (generally in the mountains and west half of the Hi-line) with partly cloudy skies. Cool highs in the 60s and upper 50s. Gusty winds in north-central Montana, 10 to 30 mph.

Rebounding temperature wise on Friday with highs in the 70s. Increased cloud cover and dry conditions. Wind speeds a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and storms, high temps in the 70s and low 80s along with breezy sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday and Monday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. 10 to 15 mph winds. Cooling back down into the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s for temperature highs on Sunday and the 60s and mid to upper 50s on Monday.