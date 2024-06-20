Warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures continue to warm back above average starting today with highs in the 70’s and 80’s with lows back in the 50’s for most areas. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the region with increasing clouds in the evening and overnight hours. Winds will remain on the lighter side through this period with gusts not exceeding 20 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through today.

For Friday, expect temperatures to warm up even more with sunny skies continuing. Better chances for precipitation arrive as a compact shortwave trough moves through the region. There will be potential for a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon with primary threats being hail and strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has a "General Thunderstorm" risk for Friday, Showers and storms can produce localized areas of heavy rainfall and gusty conditions.

For the upcoming weekend, dry conditions return as upper-level ridging returns. Temperatures will go well above normal, with lower elevations possibly reaching the 90s for the first time this year on Sunday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and possible severe thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph. Storms can produce localized gusty conditions.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.

