Warm temperatures heading into Thanksgiving week, breezy much of the week

Overall, temperatures will remain well above normal through Thanksgiving week. However, travel conditions throughout the week look fantastic as much of the western two-thirds of the country will remain under the influence of high pressure. Precipitation is possible on both the east coast and west coast of the United States so if you are traveling that way you may run into some delays.

Locally, temperatures stay mild in the 50s to around 60 with the exception of Wednesday. Saturday night we will fall into the mid 20s before climbing into the lower 50s for Sunday. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. It will be breezy on Sunday with gusts up to 45mph possible, higher gusts possible for the Rocky Mountain Front.

We stay very breezy this upcoming week, but nowhere near as gusty as what we saw earlier this week. Temperatures will be even warmer on Monday, approaching 60 degrees. We will be mostly sunny for both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler in the low 40s for Wednesday. There is a slight risk of a passing snow shower overnight Tuesday, mainly for Helena to Lewistown and south.

Thanksgiving will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. A stray rain or snow shower is possible due to orographic lift near the mountains. Temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s for Friday and into next weekend.