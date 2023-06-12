Temperatures in the 70s and 80s with drier conditions to start the week

A flash advisory is in effect now until noon today for Southern Fergus County due to excessive rainfall. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Sunny skies expected today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Increased cloud cover as we head into the evening hours. Light wind in the 5-10 mph range.

Tuesday will look similar with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight. Wind picking up into the 10-20 mph range.

With an upper level trough moving into our area Wednesday there is a chance of showers with breezy conditions 20-25 mph. Partly cloudy skies with a cold front pushing through bringing highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. A few showers are possible mainly in the afternoon. Wind a little breezy in the 10-20 mph range. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Headed into the weekend anther, stronger upper level trough will try its way into our area. Showers and thunderstorms are possible to return accompanied by cooler air. Temperature highs in the mid 70s.