Cooler with shower and thunderstorm chances

Conditions change quickly on Sunday morning as the next upper-level disturbance begins to approach the Glacier Park region. This will allow for some showers to develop in that area tomorrow morning.

A Canadian cold front will also move in, bringing cooler air. By Sunday afternoon/evening, more scattered showers/thunderstorms make their way through western portions of the state, a line forming from Butte to Great Falls, to the Hi-line. Some storms could be a bit strong over Southwest MT if they develop early enough.

The main concern Sunday evening will be the time the rain changes to snow at higher elevations. The change over time will affect total snowfall amounts. The steadier precipitation ends by mid-day on Monday, with scattered showers continuing into Tuesday morning over the eastern portions.

For Wednesday into next weekend, a new upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin to build by late next week. There will be a possibility of a few scattered showers/thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday. Most afternoon temperatures will likely return to above normal with afternoon temperatures in the 70s for many areas with increasing winds.

