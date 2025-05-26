BRIANNA JUNEAU HAS THE DETAILED FORECAST - WATCH:

Warm trending temperatures continue with dry conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warmer temperatures seen today up into the low to upper-70’s and low 80’s. Sunny skies remain clear tonight along with breezy winds that will pick up through this evening. Most of these breezy winds will sit mainly in northern and eastern areas with gusts up to 20-30 mph. These winds will help to keep temperatures across most plains locations in the mid-40s to low 50s tonight.

Transient ridging will continue to slide over through the day on Monday along with a shortwave that will increase shower and thunderstorm development Monday afternoon/evening. Areas along the Lewistown, to Fort Benton, to Shelby line will see the most chances of this precipitation. A strong surge of warm air will advect northeast ahead of the shortwave, warming temperatures around 5 degrees warmer than today. Breezy and gusty south to southeast winds will be expected tonight through Monday evening due to this push of warm air.

The upper-level ridge amplifies through the day on Tuesday keeping temperatures above average, though cooling slightly than Monday. There will still be chances of scattered to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms being possible again on Tuesday with higher coverage.

Temperatures warm another 5-10 degrees on Thursday, generally staying in the upper 70s to upper 80s. While an isolated shower/storm can`t be completely ruled out on Thursday, most locations will remain dry. A fast moving disturbance Friday will provide "better" chances for showers and storms to close off the week before another ridge quickly re-builds through the weekend and helps to push temperatures back into the 80s to near 90 degrees with a return to mostly dry conditions.

