Warm Wednesday; Record highs possible

A gorgeous spring day ahead for our Wednesday, with many locations likely to tie or break record high temperatures. Central and eastern Montana will see mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine throughout the day, with highs in the mid and upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are expected to remain fairly light at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will bring even warmer conditions as southerly winds increase ahead of a cold front. Daytime highs reach the low to mid 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front, upper 60s and lower 70s in central Montana, and low to mid 70s in eastern Montana. The wind will be slightly breezier on Thursday, with sustained speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

More clouds on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening as the front moves in. Temperatures will drop quickly Thursday night, and any lingering rain showers could mix with or switch over to snow by Friday morning, although little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Much cooler air will settle in on Friday, with many areas only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Winds are likely to pick up as a larger low pressure system approaches the region, bringing rain, snow, and graupel showers heading into Saturday. The measurable accumulation will remain in the mountains, and roads may become slick above mountain pass levels. High temperatures will be chilly, only reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Cooler weather will continue into Sunday, with daytime highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will persist. This unsettled and cool weather pattern will stick around into next week, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

