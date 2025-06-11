Warm Wednesday with showers, thunderstorms likely, some possibly strong

We've got another warm and stormy day ahead with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Much like yesterday, a couple of the thunderstorms could turn severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main hazards. Most areas will just see partly to cloudy skies and a passing shower or thunderstorm.

MTN News

MTN News

It'll be a bit breezy on the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana as wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 mph throughout the day. It will still be a bit hazy as an easterly wind draws in some wildfire smoke from the Dakotas (originally from Canada).

MTN News

A stronger system is going to keep showers and thunderstorms going throughout the night Wednesday night and into Thursday. There could be some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Showers will continue into Thursday, before slowly tapering to isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. The rain will keep temperatures cooler as highs will be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

MTN News

The odds of severe weather will go up on Friday. We'll have a bit more low-level moisture under a southwest flow that will give us a better chance for hail, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s from Friday through Father's Day weekend. The stormy weather pattern continues this weekend with mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The same rinse and repeat pattern is expected for the beginning of next week. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News