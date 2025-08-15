After a reprieve from the heat on Thursday, we'll warm back to the 80s as we wrap up the workweek this Friday. It'll get a little breezy again for the Rocky Mountain Front and into eastern Montana.

Check out our weekend forecast:

Warm weekend with isolated PM thunderstorms- Friday, August 15

A Marginal (Level 1) Risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for eastern Montana on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and move northeast throughout the evening. These storms could bring localized heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail. A few gusty thunderstorms may also impact central Montana, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

If you plan to be outdoors during the evening hours, be prepared to seek shelter if a thunderstorm moves into your area. Lightning could also spark new fires. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

We will be under a southwest flow throughout the weekend, which will draw in some wildfire smoke from larger fires burning throughout the West. Visibility may be slightly impacted, but the air quality should not be affected unless you are in the immediate vicinity of a fire.

Next week is trending drier and hotter, especially Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as an upper-level ridge builds in from the southeast. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s and 90s.