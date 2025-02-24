Warm & windy Monday; Rain and snow showers tonight

MTN News

Above normal temperatures and windy conditions will continue on Monday, with temperatures warming into the 40s and 50s to start the new work week.

The other big story is the wind, with widespread gusts of 40-60 mph across central Montana overnight and a peak gust of 78 mph recorded at Logan Pass. Although the wind will calm down this afternoon, the relief will be short-lived. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will give way to increased cloud cover and wind this evening.

Later tonight, another system will bring a wave of moderate to heavy snow for the mountains. Snow levels will drop to mountain passes, where a burst of snow and gusty winds are expected between 10:00 PM and midnight. Snow showers will continue above 4,000 feet along and west of the Divide, tapering off by Tuesday night. Marias Pass could receive 4 to 7 inches of snow, while higher elevations along and west of the Divide may see up to a foot of snowfall.

For areas east of the Divide, it will be mostly cloudy and windy overnight, with a few scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be cooler, with many areas, especially on the Hi-Line, falling below freezing, leading to slick spots due to the refreezing of recent snowmelt.

Very windy conditions are expected on Monday, as a HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for parts of the area. Westerly winds of 30-40 mph are anticipated, with gusts up to 60 mph; gusts could reach up to 75 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. It will be breezy across the rest of central and eastern Montana, with widespread gusts of 30-50 mph likely. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40s for the Hi-Line and mid to upper 40s for central Montana.

The high pressure ridge providing milder weather is expected to strengthen over the region during the second half of the week. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s on Wednesday, then warm into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on the Hi-Line, mid to upper 50s and lower 60s in central Montana, and mid to upper 40s in the Helena area on Thursday. Friday will be slightly cooler but still mild, with daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 50s in central Montana, and low to mid 40s from Helena up to Lewistown.

