The summer-like warmth continues on Tuesday as a high pressure ridge remains in control of our weather. Sunshine to start, followed by increasing clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s in the Helena area and low to mid 80s in central and eastern Montana.

Check out my forecast:

Warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday- Tuesday, September 9

Wednesday will be dry for most of the area, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop during the evening and overnight, especially west of I-15 towards the Rocky Mountain Front. Wednesday will also be quite warm with high temps in the low to mid 80s in central Montana and upper 80s in eastern Montana.

An area of low pressure currently located along the West Coast is expected to gradually shift east throughout the week. By Thursday and Friday, this will bring us noticeably cooler temperatures and a better chance for beneficial rain.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the precipitation this Friday and into the weekend, mainly due to some computer models showing the storm system moving quicker than others. If the storms move slower, rain totals will be higher across the area, potentially over an inch in some spots. If the storm moves faster, rain amounts will be lighter but still beneficial, likely between 0.25" and 0.75" in most areas. The temperatures are going to cool down to the upper 60s and 70s on Friday and this weekend.