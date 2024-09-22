Warmer and drier conditions ahead

Transient ridging moving over the Northern Rockies will continue to bring mostly dry and overall quiet conditions through the rest of this weekend. Light and variable winds will allow temperatures to fall cooler tonight.

Increasing surface pressure along the Continental Divide and Central Montana mountains will lead to breezy and gusty winds for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and MT Hwy 200 corridor for the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Up to 40 mph wind gusts are possible. These downsloping winds, and overall increasing winds elsewhere, will help to push high temperatures on Sunday near to slightly above normal. A fast-moving shortwave moving over the Northern Rockies tomorrow night increases chances for isolated showers.

For Monday, a shortwave trough with its associated Pacific cold front is expected to move through, cooling temperatures to near or slightly below normal with more breezy conditions expected. Mostly dry conditions will also be likely. Tuesday through next Saturday, an amplified high-pressure ridge will enter back into the area, increasing southwest flow. This will keep the area dry as temperatures warm to between 10 and 15 degrees above normal by Wednesday with breezy southwest winds. The next chance for a widespread chance of precipitation does not move in until Friday night into Saturday as temperatures approach seasonal averages once again.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 30’s and 40’s with 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of isolated evening showers.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 8 to 13 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and low sin 40’s/50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 60’s. Chance of rain.