Warmer and drier Wednesday, some mountain snow Thursday

Wednesday is starting off with sunshine for some areas, while others are seeing clouds and rain or snow showers. A weak disturbance is triggering localized snow showers on the Hi-Line between Cut Bank and Havre.

Elsewhere, it will be dry with mostly to partly sunny skies. Widespread breezy conditions stick around throughout the morning and afternoon, with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Daytime highs are seasonably mild in the low to mid 40s.

A low pressure system is going to move through southern Idaho and Wyoming, bringing some snow to areas south of I-90 later tonight. A few snow showers could reach as far north as the Helena area. The Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, and Red Lodge Foothills could receive 8 to 14 inches of snow by Friday morning.

Temperatures will cool down on Thursday, with highs only reaching the 30s and low 40s. Breezier conditions are expected in Helena, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. The system will bring more clouds to the area, with overcast skies and a few snow showers around Helena, particularly in the higher terrain to the south.

Spring-like weather returns later this week as a high pressure ridge builds into the northern Rockies on Friday. Expect plentiful sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures, with highs in the 40s and low 50s for most locations. Winds will ramp up again, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph, gusting over 30 mph.

The weekend looks pleasant as temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, followed by highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. However, it will be quite windy both days, with wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and gusts exceeding 60 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained winds will range from 10 to 30 mph, with gusts over 50 mph possible.

Mild temperatures continue into Monday, but a cooler, unsettled weather pattern will materialize after that, with high temperatures slipping into the 40s and eventually the 30s. Rain and snow showers are likely throughout the first part of the work week.

