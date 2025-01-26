Warmer days ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The start of the weekend was a bit cooler than the middle of last week, with even more cold temperatures on the way tonight. Expect low temperatures in the teens, single digits, and around 0 degrees with mostly clear skies for North Central Montana tonight. Winds gusts will be up to 30 mph.

At the surface, high pressure and a cold airmass centered over SW MT will cause cold temperatures in that region of the state tonight. A cold advisory remains in effect for portions of SW MT where overnight low temperatures are expected to reach the teens below zero in some valleys to as low as 20 below to 30 below zero.

Tomorrow begins the first of a few days with a drier and milder weather pattern. Expect sunny/mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Temperatures gradually warm through much of the upcoming week, reaching seasonal levels in most areas by Monday and above average by the middle of next week with slower warming across SW MT.

An overall mild and dry weather pattern develops through much of the week ahead as a large upper-level ridge inches into the Pacific NW. With the pressure gradient increasing, expect low mid to upper level wind speeds through at least Thursday.

