Warmer For Sunday, Cooler Weather Ahead

Temperatures warm back above average headed into the second half of the weekend. A cold front moves through tomorrow evening cooling us back down into Monday. The cold front will be mostly dry just bringing increased cloud cover for the second half of the day. A stray sprinkle or light shower cannot be ruled out during the late evening hours, especially just east of the Continental Divide. We warm back up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs right around average in the mid 70's. Gusty winds and high fire danger returns on Wednesday with a cool down for Thursday and into next weekend with highs struggling to escape the 60's. Fall is coming!