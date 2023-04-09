Warmer temperatures and breezy conditions for Easter

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The Easter Holiday weekend began on a warmer note. With the temperatures making their way into the 50’s and 60’s across most of North Central Montana today, gusty winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent Plains region accompanied it. Wind gusts reached up to 30-40 mph in some parts of the viewing area, but the breezy conditions will diminish slightly overnight before picking back up again on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Surface high pressure brings mostly clear skies this weekend and near to above normal temperatures beginning Sunday through Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures for Monday range between the high 60s and mid-70s. This is the first time North Central Montana has seen these warm temperatures since November of 2022.

A High Wind Watch for the Northern Rocky Mountain Front has been issued for tomorrow evening into late Sunday night with a chance for wind gusts to possibly reach up to 75 mph during this time. With the temperatures warming over the weekend into Monday and overnight low temperatures expecting to be above freezing, snowmelt will begin to occur which has a Flood Watch issued for Hill and Blaine Counties, as well as the Bears Paw Mountains.

MTN News

Unsettled weather will return on Tuesday as an upper-level trough is expected to move into our region. A strong surface cold front has the potential to develop with strong gusty winds, between 45 mph to 65 mph ahead of it. As the front moves through, temperatures have moderate chances of falling into the 20’s and 30’s, and possibly the teens. Scattered mixed precipitation will likely develop during the latter part of the week. After Friday, we should see another quiet weather pattern begin and a return to near normal temperatures for next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with a SW wind of 17 to 22 mph with gusts that could reach 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s. 8 – 13 mph wind with gusts that could reach 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the 70’s. SW wind 6 – 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60’s. Breezy 23 mph winds with gusts up to 33 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely. High’s near 49 with 8 – 13 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Parly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

MTN News