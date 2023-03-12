Warmer temperatures and gusty winds expected for the work week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend began with a strong accumulation of snow, Great Falls receiving around 6 inches and that did cause some patchy and blowing snow in the morning. A winter weather advisory was in affect for most of the south western and north central part of the state up into the afternoon with decreasing winds lessening the blowing snow.

Another Pacific system will bring in more moisture to the higher elevations in the middle of next week following a weak, high pressure ridge that is making its way into Montana. Warm air will gradually warm up North central Montana into the beginning of next week keeping the temperatures in the 40’s for a daytime high.

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with wind chill values as low as 0 and possibly into the negatives. Light, blowing snow decreasing along with the wind throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mostly cloudy throughout regions of North central Montana with East, Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs reaching into the 40’s. Breezy wind gusts reaching as high as 29 mph in the evening around the highline but decreasing again through the night.

TUESDAY: A chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing into the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs continuing in the 30’s to 40’s through most of North central Montana and chances of snow.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mostly clear skies with highs continuing in the 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40’s .

