Warmer temperatures and increasing clouds

Happy Wednesday!

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Belt Creek in the Little Belt Mountains until 9pm Wednesday. Minor flooding is occurring.

Today will have increasing clouds with a few isolated evening showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line. There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15. Today will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Thursday skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s. Conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, gusts over 50 mph are also possible at times. East of the front winds will still be strong just a little weaker between 10 and 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible at times.

Friday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon/evening and in the mountains/along the Hi-Line. Again, conditions will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible at times. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s due to a cold front entering the area.

This weekend skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, with Sunday being the cooler day. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. It will also be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.