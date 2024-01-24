Warmer temperatures and sunnier skies expected through the rest of January

Happy Wednesday!

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 11am this morning for portions of north-central and northeastern Montana.

Today skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with some areas of freezing fog around during the morning. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. A bit breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. This evening a weather system enters western Montana. Central Montana will receive increased cloud cover and breezier conditions from this system.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, generally in the mountains. Winds will be gusty between 15 and 30 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and breezy east of the Rocky Mountain Front between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs will be similar to Wednesday’s highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Friday will have lots of sunshine. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and 40s in most locations. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Saturday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. Winds will be gusty with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Temperature highs will be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions. Temperature highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with a few low 60s possible. Winds will be breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.