Warmer temperatures and windy conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Through this next period, temperatures look to remain above average and mild. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s and 30’s with increasing cloud cover. These mild conditions will likely last through the rest of February with high temperatures in the upper 30’s, 40’s, and low to mid 50’s.

Windy conditions will be around through much of the weekend and upcoming week and will be amplified by embedded waves aloft. Tonight, there will be a period of strong winds across the plains with the strongest winds along the Rocky Mountain Front. Patchy blowing snow will be possible tonight due to the possibility for the strong winds to break the crust of the remaining snowpack. Another wave passes across the region Sunday night into Monday, which looks to bring a more widespread high wind threat across the plains, perhaps into more of Central Montana as well. Luckily, this wind is bringing warm air to the region which is one of the reasons why the temperatures are above average.

High Wind Warnings and Watches will be in effect through Monday evening warning up possible wind gusts up to 60 to 75 mph.

Meanwhile, Pacific moisture will result in periods of precipitation throughout the next few days. Moderate to heavy snow is forecasted above pass level along the Continental Divide with light snow at lower elevations along the divide. Rain will be possible mainly in SW and Central Montana areas. Temperatures are expected to remain above average through next week with drier and less wind conditions during the second half.

