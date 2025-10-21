Following a very windy start to the week, a breezy Tuesday is ahead. Winds will range from 10 to 25 mph, gusting over 40 mph at times. A nice warm-up is ahead throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmer temperatures, sunshine and gusty winds- Tuesday, October 21

Winds will diminish tonight, and skies remain clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the 20s. Be sure to leave a little extra time in the morning to scrape frost off your windshield on Wednesday!

The rest of the workweek looks relatively quiet, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s each afternoon. The wind starts to ramp up again on Friday, with gusts over 40 mph possible. Take advantage of this gorgeous fall weather because it is likely the warmest temperatures we'll see until spring.

This weekend, our next weathermaker will move into the area, bringing scattered rain and mountain snow showers. While the storm doesn't look particularly strong, it could still cause some travel impacts in the mountains and over mountain passes. Temperatures also cool significantly, with highs in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday, dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. Breezy conditions will continue, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible at times.

