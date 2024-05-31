Warming temperatures and sunny skies

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures are on the up and up today with highs in the upper 60’s and 70’s. Seasonably mild and dry conditions are expected through Saturday afternoon with another cool night tonight before a weak weather disturbance brings a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms to some areas Saturday evening. A more significant series of weather systems will bring wind and rain to the area Monday and Tuesday with warmer and drier weather developing later next week.

We’ll see one more day of near to slightly below average temperatures today and another cool night tonight before temperatures warm to near and slightly above seasonal average this weekend. A relatively weak disturbance moves across the area Saturday evening with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly across central and southwest MT.

Early next week, a strong Pacific upper-level jet moves toward the area, prompting windy conditions to develop Monday, Tuesday, and potentially into Wednesday. Wind gusts have a chance to reach up to 50 mph or more at times. A plume of deep Pacific moisture streams across the area Monday with a more impactful system expected. Widespread showers are likely. Late next week, an upper-level ridge looks to build back in, resulting in temperatures warming well above seasonal averages by the weekend.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80.

