Warming temperatures are on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A warming trend is on the way for the region as high pressure moves in. It was a generally quiet day today with high temperatures ranging in the single digits and to the teens, though wind chills continue to make the temperatures feel colder. Clouds will increase as we head into the overnight hours which will limit how cold we get.

Warming up this week

Expect a mostly cloudy night tonight with low temperatures in the single digits and teens that will warm up quickly as we head into Tuesday.

Downslope winds have developed along the divide and out over the Plains, where temperatures will warm tonight and tomorrow, lasting through the rest of the week.

Tomorrow, temperatures will return to the upper 20’s and 30’s with decreasing clouds.

As the downslope winds move into the Stanford/Lewistown areas overnight, expect blowing snow to develop. Reduced visibility is possible in this region overnight and on Tuesday. Winds will continue to increase for most of the region over the next couple of days with gusts up t0 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. A High Wind Warning will be in effect until 5 pm Tuesday.

By Tuesday night, an upper disturbance moves southward into Central MT. Snow will be expected for the Central region. The biggest concern for heavy snow will be in the Big Snowy Mountains and Judith mountains Tue night/Wed, prompting a Winter Storm Warning. 10 to 15 inches of snow accumulation could be possible. For Fergus county and southern portions along the Hi-line, as well as the Little Belt and Highwood mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory will be issued Tuesday and Wednesday, warning of blowing snow and additional snow accumulation. 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations and 5 to 9 inches for the mountains.

