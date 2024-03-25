Warming temperatures this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While temperatures still remain cold throughout most of the area, a warming trend is on the way. Today, the temperatures only reached in the low to mid 20’s with lows in the single digits and teens. Luckily, Sunday was the coldest day of the week before the temperatures gradually warm up. Most of the snowfall received Saturday night has slowly come to an end though primarily isolated snow showers will continue through Wednesday.

Despite continued isolated snowfall, not much snow accumulation will be expected except for maybe less than an inch. Places near Lewistown looks to receive the most snow accumulation in the area. Up to 3 inches are possible. For the Rocky Mountain front, the winds remain on the lighter side through Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will see increasing winds with gusts up to 50 mph. Expect another system to move in Wednesday with more precipitation on to the weekend. Temperatures will warm up into the 50’s mid-next week and cool back down into the 40’s for the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers linger. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with lows in the single digits and teens. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with possible gradual clearing then mostly cloudy. Highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then partly cloudy, with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

