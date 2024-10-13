Warming temperatures through mid-week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The rest of the weekend and the first half of next week is expected to stay warm and dry. Highs today reached up into the 60’s and 70’s, with lows tonight expected in the chilly 30’s. Mostly clear skies will be around for the rest of the night, and the winds will remain on the lighter side around 5 to 10 mph for most areas.

Stormtracker Weather

An upper-level ridge will continue to build in over the next few days, helping temperatures to warm through Wednesday. Tomorrow, expect the high temperatures to warm a few degrees higher than today with continued sunny and clear skies. Tomorrow night’s lows will warm into the 40’s with dry conditions that will continue.

Monday is expected to be the warmest day with temperatures reaching 10-15 degrees above normal in the upper 70’s to 80’s. Breezy winds are also expected along the Rocky Mountain Front Monday up to 30 mph at times.

Heading into the latter half of next week, there will be a high possibility to see a pattern shift. A cold front will likely move through along with an upper-level trough that will bring a cooler/wetter airmass. There is a bit of uncertainty of how much moisture this front will bring, but showers are likely. Northwest flow aloft funneling in colder air behind the front will allow some higher elevation snow to fall as snow levels drop. Winds aloft also increase behind the front on Thursday, continuing into the weekend as temperatures dip down into the 50’s as well. Cooler weather is beginning to settle into the area as we continue through the month of October.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy.

