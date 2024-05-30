Warming temperatures through the weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures today will still struggle to climb back near average again, you can expect them in the upper 50’s and 60’s across the region. While showers are still hanging around in portions of Southwestern Montana and Eastern portions of the Hi-line, North Central Montana can expect drier conditions for the most part. An upper-level trough has taken place over the region, keeping temperatures on the cooler side. Late this morning through this afternoon an upper-level disturbance will move along the Hi-Line and bring rain showers to the Central and Eastern portion and areas just south of the Hi-Line. Due to a strong surface pressure gradient along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty conditions are likely with gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures warm up to upper 60’s and 70’s again on Friday with mostly dry conditions. For Saturday, a few upper-level disturbances will bring s few scattered showers back to the area, though ridging will build back in, raising temperatures back into the 70’s this weekend and next week. On Monday the upper-level ridge remains in place over North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana though strong wind gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains are likely.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy with highs in 70’s.

