Warming up for a few days

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Saturday saw increasing clouds with chances of showers and thunderstorms generally in the evening and night time hours. A few isolated severe thunderstorms were also possible in locations east of I-15. Hazy around the Helena area, and a bit hazy in north-central Montana. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday is looking to see partly cloudy skies with some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around. A few isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible again in locations east of I-15. With the addition of a bit of a hazy, it is looking to be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

MTN News

A ridge of high pressure begins to build this weekend, taking the weekend high temperatures up into the 80’s and back into the 90’s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected for Saturday and Sunday, with some of the storms being severe. The main hazards for the storms are hail, strong wind gusts, lightning, and brief downpours.

Monday will see drier and breezier conditions moving in, with the high pressure remaining in place for much of the upcoming week before it begins to flatten out Wednesday into an upper-level trough. A cold front following that trough will also move through, causing temperatures to remain closer to average through the end of next week. Thunderstorm chances will also begin to increase heading into next weekend as well.

MTN News

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a lows in upper 50’s. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms and widespread haze in the evening and night hours before midnight. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy, with highs in 90’s and lows in upper 50’s. 5 to 10 mph wind becoming light and variable after midnight.

MONDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in upper 50’s. Light and variable wind becoming 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with a highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with a highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

