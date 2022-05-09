Warming up for the work week

Sunday night: Scattered rain and snow showers around. Accumulation possible at pass levels and in the mountains. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Showers clearing. A mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine. High temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Overnight lows on either side of 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday: A stray, afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Friday: Spotty showers and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Warm. Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.