Warming up nicely for the weekend, but at the cost of strong wind gusts and blowing snow

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. A sustained SW wind at 15-25 MPH gusting up to 45 MPH at times. Areas of blowing snow and poor visibility. Temperatures rising into the 20s and 30s throughout the night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A sustained SW wind at 15-25 MPH gusting up to 45 MPH at times. Near blizzard conditions at times for the Rocky Mountain Front. Areas of blowing snow throughout central and eastern Montana. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line. Mostly clear to partly cloudy. A gusty SSW breeze at 10-25 MPH gusting up to 40 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front, mid to upper 10s for the Hi-Line and 0s for northeastern Montana.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds from west to east. Scattered snow showers developing in higher elevations during the evening. Highs in the mid 40s throughout central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line. A gusty WSW breeze sustained as 15-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Partly cloudy and windy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Increased cloud cover overnight. Temperatures falling into the upper 0s and lower 10s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 10s for central Montana.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, especially in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s for central Montana. Snow showers continuing overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 10s for central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s for the Hi-Line, lower 30s for central Montana. Remaining mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s.