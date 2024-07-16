Weather conditions continue to promote fire growth in Montana

Several fires continue to burn around the area. The Miller Peak Fire had increase fire behavior on Monday and has burned 1,767 acres as of Tuesday morning. The Dalton Fire was reported on Monday 1.5 miles southwest of Lincoln and it has since burned 44 acres. An evacuation warning is in place for residents of Dalton Mountain Road. The Horse Gulch Fire has burned 13,432 acres and is now 10% contained. All evacuation orders have transitioned to evacuation warnings.

Weather conditions continue to promote fire growth across the area and there is the potential for new starts. While hot and dry conditions will dominate, occasional isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next few days. Gusty winds and lighting are going to be the primary threats with these storms.

There is going to be substantial smoke coming from fires burning to the west in Oregon and California, as well as from the Miller Peak Fire burning near Missoula. Southwest Montana will see the greatest impact from wildfire smoke.

As we move closer to the weekend, high pressure centered over the Desert Southwest will quickly expand towards the area. Temperatures will start to spike up after today, with highs generally in the mid to upper 90s right through the weekend.