Weather Forecast (April 26, 2026)

On Monday and Tuesday, there are going to be scattered showers around the Helena area, especially in the mountains and especially during the PM hours, and there are going to be some isolated showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. These showers will be in the form of snow in the mountains on both days. In the lower elevations, these showers will be in the form of rain and snow on Monday and rain on Tuesday.

Weather Forecast (April 26)

It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Monday and partly cloudy on Tuesday. The temperatures will also warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Monday and the 50s on Tuesday. There is also only going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around on these two days.

Another disturbance will impact the state on Wednesday producing some scattered rain and mountain snow showers, generally around the Helena area. It will be mostly dry in north-central Montana on Wednesday. It is also going to be partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will provide us with beautiful weather for the end of next week! On Thursday and Friday, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry and there is going to be little to no wind. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Thursday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday.