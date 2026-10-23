Weather Forecast: Cooler with rain showers Friday

GREAT FALLS — Changes start today as a cold front moves through Montana. Expect our highs for the day to be reached during the morning then steadily fall through the afternoon behind the cold front.

Precipitation starts as rain before transitioning into snow this afternoon and evening. Snow amounts of 2"-to-5" will be possible in the mountains with locally higher amounts in some spots. Valleys will see more of a rain/snow mix with only light amounts of a Trace - 2" expected.

Gusty winds will develop Friday afternoon as the cold front moves through. Expect widespread gusts around 35-45 mph. With isolated gusts of 60-65 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

This system will quickly clear leading to a pretty nice Fall weekend. Highs top out in the 40s to low 50s on both Saturday and Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

This same set up continues Monday with our next system bringing another round of mountain snow and valley rain by Tuesday of next week.