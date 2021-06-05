Weather forecast: Cooling off a bit

Some of the active weather from late in the workweek will continue this weekend. Overall, temperatures will start to cool and thunderstorm activity will gradually diminish. A cold front will move through on Saturday with thunderstorms in central and eastern Montana. Far eastern Montana is under the risk of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind.

It will not be "cold" behind the front, but temperatures will cool back into the 70s and 80s for highs in western and central areas. Eastern Montana will still reach the 90s. A strong west wind will develop behind the front, so fire danger will be an issue.

Temperatures will cool back down into the 70s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Sunday.

Monday will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s for most of the state.

Beginning Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms will likely return to the state and stick around for the rest of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

