Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers return tonight

GREAT FALLS — Looking at a dry day Monday with mostly to partly cloudy skies as highs top out mostly in the 40s.

Our next system will bring rain/snow showers tonight into Tuesday morning. Most of the precipitation falls early in the day Tuesday with some clearing by the afternoon along with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

After this passes through the rest of the week is shaping up to be mostly dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs in the 50s Wednesday then falling back into the 40s Thursday and Friday.