Weather Forecast: Warm Thursday, rain and snow Friday

GREAT FALLS — One more day of warm and dry weather with highs in the 60s and 70s Thursday.

Changes start tonight and continue Friday as a low pressure tracks north from California into the northern Rockies. This system will interact with a cold front bringing widespread valley rain or a rain/snow mix and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s.

Gusty winds will develop Friday afternoon as the cold front moves through. Expect widespread gusts around 35-45 mph. With isolated gusts of 50-55 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Temperatures remain cool into the weekend with highs in the 40s. Right now, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain and snow showers returning Sunday.