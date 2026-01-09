Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Lesson: Morningside 6th Grade (January 8, 2026)

Morningside Class One 1-8-2026
Ryan Dennis
Morningside Class One 1-8-2026
Morningside Class Two 1-8-2026
The sixth graders at Morningside Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Ryan taught the kids about wind, air pressure, and the difference between weather and climate.

The kids also learned about the water cycle and severe weather, including thunderstorms and lightning.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to use a Van de Graaff generator to learn about how lightning forms, and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

