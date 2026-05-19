Ms. Wolf Chief's third grade class at Box Elder Elementary School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Weather Lesson: Box Elder 3rd Grade (May 18, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and the difference between weather and climate.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to learn about the water cycle by using a fog machine.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.